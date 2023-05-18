A strike on the Elizabeth line that would have disrupted the service on its first anniversary has been called off.

Members of the TSSA union were due to walk out on Wednesday 24th May 2023 in a dispute over pay which would have affected the core Elizabeth line service between Abbey Wood and Paddington.

Transport for London (TfL) says that the strike has now been cancelled, and services will run as normal on Wednesday. Expected disruption on the Thursday will also now not take place.

The dispute was over pay, where TSSA members working on the Elizabeth line voted by nine to one in favour of strike action last December. They had already rejected a 4 per cent pay rise for this year and 4.4 per cent for next year.

The union says that the move to suspend the strike comes after it won a revised pay proposal from management at Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) and will now consult members about the way forward.

Commenting TSSA Interim Organising Director, Mel Taylor, said, “We have had a very constructive meeting and as a result TSSA has agreed to suspend the strike action planned on 24th May.”

“This will enable our teams to fully digest the changes and allow for further consultation and discussion over the coming days. We certainly do not take strike action lightly, but we have made this progress as a result of the action we have taken and planned to take.”