The RMT union has announced that its members working for the train operating companies will walk out in strike on Friday 2nd June 2023.

The union says that the offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train operating companies, along with associated conditions was unacceptable and despite contact between the parties since the strike on 13th May, no new proposals have been formulated for the RMT to consider.

The strike, if it goes ahead on 2nd June will see 20,000 railway workers in catering, train managers and station staff all take action, affecting train services throughout the country.

The strike by the RMT will be sandwiched between two other strikes by the Aslef union taking place in the same week.

Wednesday 31st May – Aslef strike

Friday 2nd June – RMT strike

Saturday 3rd June – Aslef strike.

The strike will also affect services in the evening before the strike and the morning after, so there’s likely to be disruption from Tuesday evening through to Sunday morning.

Although the RMT strike mainly affects train staff, it’s the Aslef strike which affects train drivers.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.

“Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions.

“Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “In recent discussions with the RMT we have continued to stand by the fair, industry level dispute resolution proposal agreed line by line with their negotiating team, which would have resolved this dispute and given our lowest paid staff a rise of up to 13%.”