Plans to redevelop Edgware town centre’s shopping centre could also include the neighbouring bus station after Transport for London (TfL) agreed to merge its property with the shopping centre, owned by Ballymore.

Ballymore bought the shopping centre in July 2020 and has been gathering ideas about how to redevelop the site via a public consultation. There had been expectations that they would take the opportunity to expand the 13-acre site by including the bus station and garage next to it.

TfL owns much of the neighbouring land around the side and rear of the shopping centre, including the bus station and bus garage. It’s now been confirmed that Ballymore and TfL’s commercial property company, TTL Properties (TTLP) have formally committed to combine their landholdings in Edgware, with Ballymore holding the majority stake in the partnership.

The Northern line tube station that sits next to the bus garage is not included in the package.

The details of the development are still being worked out, but Ballymore says that they will deliver “an improved bus station as well as garages and will make it even easier to travel around Edgware while accessing the main shopping and residential areas.”

At the moment, the Broadwalk shopping centre is an L-shaped building with a branch of Sainsbury’s as the anchor tenant at the far end and a large car park to the rear. There’s a large bus garage at the back, and the narrow strip of land between the shopping centre and the tube station is the bus station for the local area.

The plot of land now also includes a strip of land that runs alongside the Northern line, and also a spur off to the east, a legacy of when the LNER had a mainline station in Edgware, where the shopping centre is today. The station closed in 1939 as the tracks were to be used for the Northern line’s Northern Heights project, but that was later cancelled.

The old station was demolished, but the rear remained a goods yard until 1964, and the site was cleared. The shopping centre on the site opened in March 1990.

John Mulryan, Group Managing Director at Ballymore, said: “Edgware, with its amenities and public transport connections, is a town with huge potential, but the changing face of the high street requires a new approach. We are looking forward to collaborating with TfL and Barnet Council to deliver our shared vision of creating an outstanding place for modern urban living, with thriving commerce, new and integrated public spaces, improved connectivity and public transport, new leisure and cultural offerings and a variety of new homes.”

There are no details about when the development will take place, as they’re still in the early stages of consultations and drafting plans. Those plans would then need to be approved by Barnet council.