The Natural History Museum’s dinosaur’s gallery can feel as crowded as a tube train at times, but you can visit the room when it’s empty, with early morning tours.

(c) Natural History Museum

As the tours are an hour before the museum opens to the public, you’ll have the whole space to yourselves and the visits to the dinosaurs also come with a tour guide to show you around the room and answer questions.

You need to be able to get to the Natural History Museum for 8:45am, for the hour long tour to start at 9am.

The tours last an hour, and as an added benefit, you’re already inside the museum when the doors open, so before you arrive, pick out which galleries you want to visit, and you’ll be able to get to them before the crowds arrive.

As they’re pre-hours guided tours, you will need to pay, and the tours cost £25 for adults and £17 for children.

At the time of writing, the pre-hours tours are available on the following dates:

  • Friday 29th March
  • Saturday 30th March
  • Friday 5th April
  • Saturday 13th April
  • Sunday 14th April
  • Thursday 25th April

They need to be booked in advance from here.

In line with other tours, and due to the level of the content, the recommended minimum age for this event is 11 years and up.

