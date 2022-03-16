A short trip out of London can be found Hatfield House, a Jacobean mansion built in 1611, and has been in the same family ever since. It’s the sort of ornate grand house you’d expect considering that’s it’s very large, very old, and owned by a family that’s included Prime Ministers in its lineage.

During the summer months, the house and extensive grounds are open to the public, and if you buy tickets before the end of March for a visit from late May onwards, you can save 20% off the usual entry price.

There are options for just the gardens, or the gardens and house, and if you want to see inside a grand mansion house that’s packed full of history and art, then Hatfield House pretty much ticks all the boxes. There are also ornamental gardens, and then large open grounds and woods to wander around. A map is offered when you arrive to highlight all the best bits to see in the estate, and a visit can easily fill a whole day.

The gardens reopen from 2nd April, and the House is open 19th May to 29th August.

Prices for the House, Garden, Park & Woodland Walks

If booked by 31st March.

Adult: £16.80 | Child:(3-15) £8.40 | Family (2A4C): £48.00

If booked from 1st April

Adult: £21.00 | Child:(3-15) £10.50 | Family (2A4C): £60.00

To book tickets, go here, and select the top menu to book tickets.

Getting to Hatfield House

Hatfield House is directly opposite Hatfield railway station – which is about 20 minutes by train from London King’s Cross, and then a 10-minute walk through the park to the mansion.

If driving, there’s free car parking next to the estate.