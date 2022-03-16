The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has confirmed that it will return to pre-pandemic opening hours from next month.

At the moment, the V&A is open Wednesday to Sunday, and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Also, you need to book a visitor’s ticket in advance before visiting.

From Monday 4th April they will be open seven days a week once more between 10am to 5:45pm, and you won’t need to book a ticket in advance to visit.

They are also resuming their monthly Friday lates on the last Friday of every month, starting from the 25 March with the theme ‘Pretty Useless Things’. With a line-up of workshops, talks and installations, the late will explore the joys and contradictions around aspirational objects and concepts of functionality in the context of the modern world.

Of the big museums, The Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the Museum of London still require free tickets to visit. The British Museum officially requires a ticket to visit, but in practice, I haven’t had my ticket checked when visiting recently.

One of the minor irksome effects of the pandemic has been the need to book tickets, mainly as I am often ambling around town and think “oh, I’ll pop in there”, and remember that I need to book tickets so I either struggle to see if there are any available using my phone or wander off elsewhere.

One of the great joys of the big museums in London is that being free to visit is that they’ve become bite-sized. You can pop in whenever you feel like it just to visit one or two things and leave to return another day, without feeling you need to spend a whole day there to justify the cost of entry.

Not to mention, they have free loos, and I have long since worked out which museums are easy to pop into if passing by and in need of the facilities. Booking a ticket to go for a pee has been most irksome the past year or so.