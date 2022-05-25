Of all the stations that a London Overground fan would want to visit, Battersea Park is probably the hardest, but one Sunday in June is your chance.

Battersea Park does not appear on the main London Overground maps, as trains only call there a handful of times at to keep the line active. At the moment, the normal timetable sees a London Overground train start/stop at Battersea Park only at the very start and end of the day. On Monday to Saturdays, one London Overground train leaves Battersea Park at 6:33am, and one terminates there at 10:48pm, and one service leaves at 7:47am on Sundays only.

So for track bashers and people who want to catch a train to an unusual destination, it’s possible, but not particularly convenient to add Battersea Park to the list.

But, a date for your diaries, as Sunday 19th June 2022 is your chance.

That’s because the track between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Road stations will be closed all day for engineering works, and all London Overground trains to/from Clapham Junction will start/stop at Battersea Park.

So this is your chance to see London Overground trains at Battersea Park station during the daytime.

Battersea Park station is also an “out of station interchange” with Battersea Power Station tube station on the Northern line extension if you fancy adding an OSI to your trip.

For people who want to get to Clapham Junction, Southern trains are currently expected to call at Battersea Park for connections to Clapham Junction.