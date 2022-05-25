Published by Transport News 1 Comment ↓

Of all the stations that a London Overground fan would want to visit, Battersea Park is probably the hardest, but one Sunday in June is your chance.

Battersea Park does not appear on the main London Overground maps, as trains only call there a handful of times at to keep the line active. At the moment, the normal timetable sees a London Overground train start/stop at Battersea Park only at the very start and end of the day. On Monday to Saturdays, one London Overground train leaves Battersea Park at 6:33am, and one terminates there at 10:48pm, and one service leaves at 7:47am on Sundays only.

So for track bashers and people who want to catch a train to an unusual destination, it’s possible, but not particularly convenient to add Battersea Park to the list.

But, a date for your diaries, as Sunday 19th June 2022 is your chance.

That’s because the track between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Road stations will be closed all day for engineering works, and all London Overground trains to/from Clapham Junction will start/stop at Battersea Park.

So this is your chance to see London Overground trains at Battersea Park station during the daytime.

Battersea Park station is also an “out of station interchange” with Battersea Power Station tube station on the Northern line extension if you fancy adding an OSI to your trip.

London Overground train at Battersea Park station on 31st Dec 2021

For people who want to get to Clapham Junction, Southern trains are currently expected to call at Battersea Park for connections to Clapham Junction.

Display screen at Canada Water on 31st Dec 2021

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Sam says:
    25 May 2022 at 12:47 pm

    I’ve always been curious to see the data that comes out of these occasional Sundays where services go into Battersea Park – is there a receptive local market of people delighted they can access the Overground route directly or does it post most people by?

    When I used to live locally I did enjoy the bonus of getting the midweek direct train into Battersea Park, especially after a few drinks somewhere in Wapping like the Town of Ramsgate!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Transport News