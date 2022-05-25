Adults can visit the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden for free each afternoon over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June), if you book a ticket in advance.

In total, 70 tickets per afternoon are being released that give free entry between 2pm and 5pm, and need to be booked from here. Normally, adult tickets to visit London Transport Museum cost £21 and offer free return entry for a whole year – and kids go free.

In addition, over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, kids visiting London Transport Museum in Covent Garden will be given a roundel adorned paper crown to mark the Royal occasion (while stocks last) and the Museum’s café Canteen will have a special Jubilee cream tea and Victoria sponge cake, as well as colour-changing Elizabeth line inspired lemonade or cocktail.

The shop is also very purple at the moment, for obvious reasons.

Also, if you haven’t seen it yet, the Hidden London exhibition is included in the entry ticket and is a remarkably life-like disused tube station environment that shows off the range of disused parts of the London Underground.