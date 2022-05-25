Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Adults can visit the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden for free each afternoon over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June), if you book a ticket in advance.

In total, 70 tickets per afternoon are being released that give free entry between 2pm and 5pm, and need to be booked from here. Normally, adult tickets to visit London Transport Museum cost £21 and offer free return entry for a whole year – and kids go free.

In addition, over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, kids visiting London Transport Museum in Covent Garden will be given a roundel adorned paper crown to mark the Royal occasion (while stocks last) and the Museum’s café Canteen will have a special Jubilee cream tea and Victoria sponge cake, as well as colour-changing Elizabeth line inspired lemonade or cocktail.

The shop is also very purple at the moment, for obvious reasons.

Also, if you haven’t seen it yet, the Hidden London exhibition is included in the entry ticket and is a remarkably life-like disused tube station environment that shows off the range of disused parts of the London Underground.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert