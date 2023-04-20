A bridge nicknamed the Dead Dog Bridge next to the Regents Canal in Camden has reopened after it was restored by the Canal and River Trust.

Built in 1846 close to Camden High Street, the historic bridge is an important local landmark carrying the Regent’s Canal towpath across the canal basin beneath the Camden Interchange Warehouse (Dead Dog Tunnel), and is the busiest canal footbridge in the country with over one million walking and cycling visits per year.

The bridge run above a spur off the main canal that runs underneath a huge warehouse building, constructed by the London & North Western Railway (LNWR) as a way of connecting rail and canal cargoes in a single building.

The entrance to the Interchange Dock gained the gruesome nickname of the ‘Dead Dog Tunnel’ because, historically, debris – including dead animals – accumulated here at the end of the 26-mile lock-free stretch of the canal flowing into central London.

The bridge repairs began in mid-January and have included repairs to the bridge’s wrought iron lattice parapets; cleaning of the underlying cast iron beams; and cleaning and repointing the abutments and approach parapets.

It’s also been repainted in its original colours from when it was built.

Phil Emery, Canal & River Trust regional heritage adviser, explained: “In recent years, the bridge’s striking ironwork has been painted black and white, but working with a specialist to analyse the paint layers, we discovered the original colour was most likely to have been ‘Indian Red’. The name refers to pigment used to create the paint colour, made from ground haematite ore obtained in Bengal, the historic region divided between modern-day Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal. This paint colour was used by railway companies, including the London & Birmingham Railway Co (L&BR) which originally owned the Interchange canal basin, whose entrance the bridge crosses.”

‘Dead Dog Tunnel’ has featured in a number of films, including the 2015 Bond film Spectre, where it was used as a double for Q’s top secret underground workshop.

Today, the Interchange Building is a co-working office space. Using the Interchange Dock, iRecycle transports waste from the Interchange Building by barge to the Powerday recycling centre in West London.