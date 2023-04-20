Prom season is starting again and it’s time to enter the ballot to get tickets to attend the Last Night of the Proms. Due to the intense popularity of the evening, the tickets are allocated in ballots only.

The five concerts ballot

The largest ballot is reserved for people who attend the Proms – which is perfectly understandable – and if you buy tickets to at least five performances, then you can opt into the ballot, which is for about 3,700 seats.

Just remember to tick the necessary box when buying tickets — there’s a preview of the 2023 Proms on the BBC website, and most of the tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday 13th May 2023, although weekend and season passes are on sale earlier.

The Five-Concert Ballot closes at midnight on Thursday 8th June and successful applicants will be informed by Friday 16th June 2023.

If you attend at least five proms and are unlucky in the ballot, a limited number of Last Night standing tickets are reserved for Prommers who have attended five or more concerts (in the Promming areas of the Hall). Applicants for those can purchase one ticket per applicant on presentation of their five used tickets in person at the Royal Albert Hall at 9am on 18th July, 21st August and 4th September.

The Open Ballot

Normally, they issue a number of tickets in a general ballot open to everyone, but that’s not happening this year because they cancelled the 2022 Last Night Proms out of respect for the death of the Queen. People who booked tickets for last year’s Last Night through the open ballot will get first refusal to buy tickets for this year.

Left over tickets

Any remaining tickets for the Last Night will go on sale for the general public at 9am on Friday 14th July 2023 by phone or online only.

Only one application (for a maximum of two tickets) can be made per household.

There is exceptionally high demand for Last Night tickets, but returns occasionally become available. In the exceptionally unlikely event that there are still some unsold Day Prommer (standing only) tickets on the day, they will be released through their website at 10:30am on Saturday 9th September 2023.