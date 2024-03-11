Just around the corner from St Paul’s Cathedral are some giant baby animals — all frozen in bronze.
Twenty newborns are on display, each from a different species, from giganticly oversized gorilla to a polar bear to a tiny koala.
They’ve been created by Gillie and Marc, whose sculptures often pop up as fundraisers for campaigns, as in this case for the WWF. Unlike other sculpturees that often have signs asking people not to climb on them, these ones apparently welcome clambering, particuarly the gorilla.
The giant bronze animals will be in Paternoster Square next to St Paul’s Cathedral until the end of this year.
The pigeons are mobile, and a permenant fixture of the square.
“The pigeons are mobile, and a permanent fixture of the square.” Lol 😂
If the flying rats actually were permanent fixtures, they would be a lot less of a nuisance.