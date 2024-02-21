A new report by a London lobby group is calling for the Bakerloo line extension to be pushed ahead, even as TfL says that the cost of building the extension has jumped since it was put on hold.

The organisation, Central London Forward, a partnership of twelve local authorities, has issued a report highlighting the benefits of the Bakerloo Line Extension (BLE) and how it could create the capacity for an additional 150,000 journeys through central London each day.

The Bakerloo line project can be looked at as two separate tasks.

The line is currently using the UK’s oldest EMU passenger trains, which are now in urgent need of replacement, but when the new fleet of trains is eventually ordered, there will also be upgrade work on the line required to accommodate the new trains.

Then there’s the extension itself – initially from Elephant and Castle to Lewisham and eventually to Hayes.

TfL says that the BLE could deliver 50,000 homes, of which 20,000 would be in central London, along the Old Kent Road corridor, and CLF says that would amount to some £1.5 billion per year in economic benefits for the UK.

However, at the same time, a new report from Transport for London (TfL) says that the cost of the extension has risen sharply since it was first announced in 2014 from around £2-£3 billion to between £5-£8 billion.

Adding to the higher cost of the extension, as it has been delayed, TfL is estimated to face a cost of circa £500 million keeping the existing Bakerloo line fleet operating until the upgrade opens. A cost that would have been much lower if construction work had started by now, as had been originally expected.

The Bakerloo line trains, designed to work for 36 years, are now over 50 years old and likely to be well into human retirement age when they are finally replaced with the new trains — probably built by Siemens Mobility in Yorkshire.

It’s a quirk of how transport projects are delivered that while Londoners undeniably gain better transport, most of the money spent on it is spent in the supply chain outside London. So what is often accused of being “more spending in London” is actually more spending outside London.

Considering that nearly half of the people along the Bakerloo line live in the top 30% of most deprived neighbourhoods in England, there’s a strong argument that it qualifies for investment as part of the UK-wide levelling up agenda, which aims to shrink the poverty gap.

The report by the CLF suggests that the new housing and investment along the extension would lead to nearly £600 million in extra spending by new residents each year, creating local jobs and investment in an area that’s lacked much of either.

However, while most of the arguments in favour of building the Bakerloo line extension are well honed, TfL still needs to make fresh arguments for government support to build the line.

Much of the funding will come from developer contributions and local taxes and borrowing against future fares revenue, but those alone can’t cover the full cost, and it’s expected that the government would need to provide a grant to cover the upfront costs of building the line.

That makes it as much a political decision as an economic one.

Assuming the government agrees to the investment, TfL is aiming for construction to start in 2030 and open in 2040.

Even then, it’s quite likely that someone born when the current Bakerloo line trains were first introduced will be collecting their pension when the replacement trains finally arrive.

The CLF report is here.