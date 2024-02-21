Sitting next to Epping tube station is a newish railway museum with an old signalling box and an old tube train to visit – and will reopen next week.

The museum brought together three separate projects — the restoration of a signal control room, the building of a collection of railway heritage, and the restoration of an unusual London Underground train.

So there’s quite an eclectic range of things to see, from loads of old memorabilia in the ground floor of the signalling room, upstairs to the fully restored former London Underground signalling frame, and outside, the old tube locomotive

The Epping Signalling Museum closed for the winter months, and will reopen on 2nd March 2024 and will then be open every Saturday between 10am and 4:30pm.

The museum is free to visit, but cash donations are appreciated.

To get to the museum, head to Epping tube station on the Central line, then head to the far end of the car park. Press the button to let them know people want to be let in, and someone will come to open the gate.

Full details for visiting the museum are here.

As you’re in Epping, there’s also the nearby and very enjoyable Epping Ongar Railway to take rides on.