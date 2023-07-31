By tradition, the Hogwarts Express departs King’s Cross station for the autumn term on 1st September, and it’s been confirmed that the station will display the departure announcement on the day.

There will also be three days worth of Harry Potter themed displays taking place in the station if you can’t quite make the very moment the train departs. The Hogwarts Express will magically depart from Platform 9¾ at 11am on Friday 1st September, and if you’re in King’s Cross station on the day, there will be a heck of a lot of cosplaying Harry Potter fans doing a countdown.

(If you’re not a Harry Potter fan, you might want to avoid booking a train ticket that morning)

As there will be a countdown, the Wizarding World is running a competition to be the young person to lead the countdown, with competition details here – enter by the end of Monday 7th August.

In addition to the countdown, from 1st September until 3rd September, there will be a Harry Potter fan zone in the station where you can drink Butterbeer, play Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation5, and win LEGO Harry Potter giveaways and photo opportunities. Additionally, to mark the publication of The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac, fans will also be able to spin Bloomsbury’s giant wand spinner and find out whose wand they are best suited to, with free gifts up for grabs for those taking part.

If making a special trip to town, there’s also the House of MinaLima in nearby Soho to visit where they showcase the graphic art of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.