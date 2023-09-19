The train company Avanti West Coast will keep its West Coast Mainline contract after the government said it had reduced delays and cancellations following a chaotic summer 2022.

The train operating company had been on short-notice contracts lasting just six months while it sorted itself out, but has now been granted a 3-year agreement, extendable to 9 years if performance criteria are met. However, to keep the train company on its toes, after 3 years, their contract could be terminated at any time with just three months notice.

Alongside the recovery plan which prioritised training new drivers, reducing reliance on rest day working and getting tickets on sale earlier, a recovery timetable was introduced which has seen services increase from 180 trains per day to 264 on weekdays – the highest level since the pandemic.

Recovering from last year’s problems when nearly a quarter of trains on the line were cancelled, over the last six months, cancellations that Avanti is responsible for stabilised at below 2% of scheduled services. In addition, over 90% of trains now arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, improved from 75% in December 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Avanti West Coast Managing Director Andy Mellors said: “The National Rail Contract for the West Coast Partnership announced today provides stability for customers and colleagues as we continue to rebuild trust as well as confidence.”

“There are still challenges ahead but plenty to look forward to on our network including customer benefits such as the continued award-winning refurbishment of our Pendolinos and the introduction of our new Hitachi fleet, which will increase capacity and further improve our sustainability credentials.”

Under the terms of the contract, the Department for Transport (DfT) retains all revenue risk, and substantially all cost risk up to the agreed annual business plan budgetary levels. In return, Avanti West Coast will earn a fixed management fee of £5.1 million per year to deliver the contract with the opportunity to earn a variable fee of up to £15.8 million per year if it meets five quality of service and punctuality criteria.

Avanti is currently working through a £117 million refurbishment programme for its 56-strong electric Pendolino fleet and has placed a £350 million order for 23 brand new electric or bi-mode Hitachi trains.

Avanti West Coast, a joint venture between FirstGroup and Trenitalia has run services on the West Coast Main Line route since December 2019, taking over the route from Virgin Trains.

The contract renewal includes West Coast Partnership Development, the shadow operator that currently holds the contract to run HS2 trains when the service launches.