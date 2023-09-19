Put your railway rollers skates on, as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express will be making a return to the London theatre next summer – to mark the 40th anniversary of its first performance at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

In the story, a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’. Famously, the actors perform on roller skates.

The musical will be hosted at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, which is having a specially designed Starlight Auditorium created, to recreate that magical experience of the 1980s original with the actor-trains racing through the auditorium.

During the show, which opens next summer, a cast of 40 will whizz around and above, performing some of the musical’s famous songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can sign up for early tickets here.

The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a short walk from Wembley Park tube station for the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines.