A project to build housing on top of Arnos Grove tube station’s car park will start next month, after which the car park will be closed to the public.

The plans to close the car park and build housing was controversial, and although the council initially refused planning permission in 2021, this was overturned on appeal in March 2021.

What’s being planned is for there to be four blocks of flats built for rental, with the blocks on one side set further back so that they don’t overwhelm Charles Holden’s tube station. The proposed scheme of 162 rental homes also provides 64 affordable units, 40% by habitable room, in the form of discount market rent.

On the issue of the loss of car parking spaces, previous surveys of the car park users found that a third were within walking distance of the tube station, half within walking distance of a train station, and 68% close to a bus route. Just 1.2% were not close to some form of alternative public transport.

The planning inspector concluded in the appeal that the loss of the car park was “unlikely to have a significant effect on the ability of the public at large to access public transport services”

The car park, which has a capacity for 292 cars, had been expected to close last November, but it’s now been confirmed that it’ll close permanently from Monday 13th March 2023.

Construction work is expected to be completed in 2026.

There will still be temporary Blue Badge parking provided during construction, and permanently once the flats have been completed.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Ahead of construction beginning on much needed new homes for Londoners, we will be closing the car park next to Arnos Grove Tube station on 13 March 2023. This will allow work to deliver 162 new homes for rent and a range of public realm improvements, including a new public square to commence. It will also help to encourage people to travel to and from the station sustainably, with several bus routes serving the station. All Blue Badge parking spaces will be re-provided once construction is complete and plans will be in place to ensure any disruption during construction will be minimised.”