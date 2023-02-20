Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

A large warehouse in East London is to be filled with a huge light and sound exhibition next month.

(c) Thin AIr

Ranging from live-action laser experiments to cavernous light and soundscapes, the installations are described as “compelling, thought-provoking and big enough to get lost in”.

The exhibition will feature work by contemporary artists including 404.zero, James Clar, Robert Henke, Kimchi and Chips with Rosa Menkman, Matthew Schreiber, S E T U P and UCLA Arts Conditional Studio.

The exhibition is taking place inside The Beams, a 10,000 square metre former warehouse just to the south of London City Airport.

They recommend up to an hour and a half to move through the installations.

The full details are not being provided yet, but the preview images do look impressive, and the exhibition runs from 17th March to 4th June 2023.

  • Adult: £25
  • Adult (weekdays before 5pm): £20
  • Concessions: £17
  • Child: (4-16, only bookable with an adult ticket) £10

Tickets to Thin Air are available from here.

The venue is on North Woolwich Road, a short walk from Pontoon Dock station on the DLR.

(c) Thin AIr

(c) Thin AIr

(c) Thin AIr

