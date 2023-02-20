If you pop into the Royal Exchange in the City of London at the moment, you can see Darth Vader sitting on a ledge and had ditched his lightsabre for a glowing fishing rod — this is Darth Fisher.
It’s an art installation by Dutch artist Streetart Frankey, and was originally created for the anniversary edition of the Amsterdam Light Festival in 2021, where he sat close to the water actually fishing.
Here in the Royal Exchange, he’s hovering over the people dining in the posh restaurant on the ground floor. The Royal Exchange, a quite different setting to the world of Star Wars, provides an interesting contrast between the past and the future.
Presumably being one with the force means Darth Vader can just lift the fish out of the water without needing a fishing rod.
I thought he was peeing 😂😂😂
Vaderim Pis?