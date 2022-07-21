Open City, the team that runs the annual London Open House Weekend also puts on an all-year programme of events, including architecture walking tours.
The tours range from central London areas, the Olympic Park, Docklands, Elephant & Castle or Sydenham, so there’s quite a range to choose from.
In the run-up to Open House Weekend in September, here are some of the forthcoming architecture tours that are available:
Architecture of Westminster Cultural Landmarks Walking Tour
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Westminster’s greatest cultural landmarks
Town of Tomorrow: Thamesmead Through Film Walking tour
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Thamesmead: London’s New Town
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Southbank architecture of reuse walking tour
Join Open City for a socially-distanced walking tour discovering the architecture of the Southbank
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Join Open City for a walking tour exploring the London 2012 Olympic Legacy.
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Canary Wharf and East India Docks Walking Tour
Join Open City for a walking tour exploring the Isle of Dogs, Canary Wharf and East India Docks — home to the ‘next generation office campus’ Republic
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Royal Docks walking and cycling tour
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Golden Lane and Barbican Architecture Walking Tour
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Golden Lane and Barbican Estates
The hidden Strand: Power, wealth and empire
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the Strand
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Spitalfields to Stepney Green walking tour
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of London’s East End
Forest Hill and Sydenham Architecture Walking Tour
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary public architecture of Sydenham
Elephant & Castle Walking Tour
Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Elephant & Castle
Friday, August 26, 2022
Join Open City for a walking tour exploring the architecture of some of London’s pubs
—
In addition, f you order the annual Open House Weekend guide before 1st August, then it’s available for £12.19. After that, the price rises to £13.99.
You can pre-order the guide from here.
