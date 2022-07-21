Published by Architecture No Comments ↓

Open City, the team that runs the annual London Open House Weekend also puts on an all-year programme of events, including architecture walking tours.

The tours range from central London areas, the Olympic Park, Docklands, Elephant & Castle or Sydenham, so there’s quite a range to choose from.

In the run-up to Open House Weekend in September, here are some of the forthcoming architecture tours that are available:

Architecture of Westminster Cultural Landmarks Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Westminster’s greatest cultural landmarks

Town of Tomorrow: Thamesmead Through Film Walking tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Thamesmead: London’s New Town

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Southbank architecture of reuse walking tour

Join Open City for a socially-distanced walking tour discovering the architecture of the Southbank

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Olympic Legacy Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour exploring the London 2012 Olympic Legacy.

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Canary Wharf and East India Docks Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour exploring the Isle of Dogs, Canary Wharf and East India Docks — home to the ‘next generation office campus’ Republic

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Royal Docks walking and cycling tour

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Golden Lane and Barbican Architecture Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Golden Lane and Barbican Estates

Architecture of Westminster Cultural Landmarks Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Westminster’s greatest cultural landmarks

The hidden Strand: Power, wealth and empire

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the Strand

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Spitalfields to Stepney Green walking tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of London’s East End

Forest Hill and Sydenham Architecture Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary public architecture of Sydenham

Elephant & Castle Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Elephant & Castle

Town of Tomorrow: Thamesmead Through Film Walking tour

Join Open City for a walking tour discovering the extraordinary architecture of Thamesmead: London’s New Town

Friday, August 26, 2022

London Pubs Walking Tour

Join Open City for a walking tour exploring the architecture of some of London’s pubs

In addition, f you order the annual Open House Weekend guide before 1st August, then it’s available for £12.19. After that, the price rises to £13.99.

You can pre-order the guide from here.

