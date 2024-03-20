Another series of rolling strikes on England’s national railways has been announced, with strikes starting on Friday 5 April and running through to Monday 8th April 2024.

The impact will vary, but based on previous strikes, you can expect that most train companies feeding commuters into London won’t have any services at all, with some limited services on LNER and Greater Anglia.

Members of the ASLEF union will walk out on the following days:

Friday 5th April

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

West Midlands Trains

Saturday 6th April

Chiltern

GWR

LNER

Northern

TransPennine Trains

Monday 8th April



c2c

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway main line and depot drivers, and SWR Island Line

Thameslink

There is also likely to be disruption at each train company in the evening before the strike and the morning afterwards, and ASLEF train drivers will also refuse to work their rest days from Thursday 4th to Saturday 6th April and from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th April.

Disruption is likely to be worse on Monday 8th April, as that national rail strike coincides with a London Underground strike on the same day.

ASLEF’s General Secretary Mick Whelan said: “Last month, when we announced renewed mandates for industrial action, because, under the Tories’ draconian anti-union laws, we have to ballot our members every six months, we called on the train companies, and the government, to come to the table for meaningful talks to negotiate a new pay deal for train drivers who have not had an increase in salary since 2019.”

‘Our members voted overwhelmingly – yet again – for strike action. Those votes show – yet again – a clear rejection by train drivers of the ridiculous offer put to us in April last year by the Rail Delivery Group which knew that offer would be rejected because a land grab for all the terms & conditions we have negotiated over the years would never be accepted by our members.”

There have already been 14 one-day strikes during this 20-month dispute, and there were week long staggered one-day strikes last December and in February.