Tube train drivers who are members of the train drivers’ union, ASLEF, are to go on strike on Monday 8th April and Saturday 4th May, unless they can resolve a dispute over working conditions.

This has been a long-running dispute, with a strike last March (which along with the RMT closed most of the network), and a threatened strike last July, which was called off at the last minute. This time, the London Underground train drivers who are members of ASLEF voted by more than 98% in favour of strike action on a turnout of over 70%.

The degree of expected impact on tube services will be more apparent closer to the date but will likely affect a number of tube lines badly, with smaller effects elsewhere. The strike won’t affect the Elizabeth line and other TfL services but they will be expected to be busier than usual.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on London Underground, explained: “ASLEF Tube train drivers will strike in April and May in a long-running dispute over London Underground’s failure to give assurances that changes to our members’ terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement and that all existing agreements will be honoured.”

“Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers’ working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.”

“They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25% more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of ‘flexibility and efficiency”.”

“Everyone knows what these management buzz words really mean. It’s about getting people to work harder and longer for less. Management has also failed to deliver on commitments given to us on making drivers’ cabs secure, on police numbers on Night Tube’ and on training. Our members simply don’t believe what LU management tells them anymore. ASLEF are, as always, ready to talk, but we want to see real action from management – not easily broken promises.”

These are the second and third days of action on this issue – they also went on strike for one day in March last year.