As part of a promotional event to plug their new TV series, there’s a Sex and the City pop-up in London for a few days later this month.

The “immersive” pop-up will be at Piccadilly Circus, and assuming it’s the Manhattan set moved to London, you can expect a series of rooms recreating scenes from the TV show, a lot of clothing and fashion accessories and video screens.

Photography is allowed, and indeed, seemingly very actively encouraged.

The tickets cost £5, including a cosmopolitan cocktail which you carry around with you on the visit.

The Sex and the City immersive experience will be at Piccadilly Circus in the former Barclays bank next to Boots – underneath the main advertising wall.

It’s open from Tuesday 20th to Sunday 25th June and tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

The show will debut with two episodes on Thursday 22nd June. Following the launch, episodes will air weekly on Thursdays on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.