A fourth batch of London Underground themed whiskies has been released by London’s Bimber Distillery, produced in conjunction with Transport for London (TfL).

Release No.4 showcases four new stations: Covent Garden, Green Park, Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus – each featuring iconography presenting unique pieces of London’s history, and adorned with labels and packaging design that observes the significance of each station’s location.

In contrast to the fortified wine finishes of their third batch, the latest editions all focus on full-term maturations.

Covent Garden – fully matured in oloroso sherry, 59.2% abv, 321 bottles

Green Park – fully matured in moscatel sherry, 59.4% abv, 285 bottles

Leicester Square – fully matured in virgin American oak, 60.3% abv, 271 bottles

Piccadilly Circus – fully matured in Pedro Ximenez sherry, 62.1%, 314 bottles

The Collection, which will total 44 individual releases, features a selection of single malt whiskies that celebrate the heritage and diversity of the distillery’s home city.

Release No.3 of The Spirit of the Underground Collection will be available directly from Bimber’s Spirit of the Underground website via a weighted ballot, and with an RRP of £125 per bottle.

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager at TfL, said: “We are delighted to once again see Bimber Distillery use our unique brand and heritage in such a creative way, especially as we celebrate the 160th anniversary of London’s first Tube service this January. Collaborations like this show just how innovatively our designs can be used to bring new ideas and our history together for customers across the world.”

The distillery, which is based in Park Royal, also runs regular tours – details here.