Next month, there will be a sale in London of over 1,000 movie and television memorabilia, with a lot of fantasy and science-fiction up for sale.

Prices also range from almost affordable as a nice present to needing a second mortgage to buy that. If you can’t afford the items, you could buy the catalogue instead.

For some, this may even prove a chance to get that perfect Christmas present for a film fan.

The full catalogue of 1,780 items for sale is here.

Everyone has different tastes, but given a bottomless budget, my house would be filled with…

John Steed’s (Patrick Macnee) Bowler Hat with Macnee-autographed Photograph

Estimate: £10,000 – £20,000

Starting: £5,000

John Steed’s (Patrick Macnee) bowler hat from Sydney Newman’s series The Avengers with a photo autographed by Macnee. Secret agent Steed wore his signature bowler hat in various colours throughout the series as part of his signature suit. The series gained a cult following, airing in over 90 countries by the end of its run, and launched a sequel series, a radio series, novels, comics, and more.

Details

Back to the Future Part III (1990) – Light-up Time Circuit Shrouds with Numeric Readout Faces

Estimate: £20,000 – £40,000

Starting: £10,000

Light-up time circuit shrouds with numeric readout faces from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future Part III. The iconic DeLorean time machine featured a time circuit display on the dashboard that showed the destination time, present time, and last time departed. The Back to the Future films have remained immensely popular throughout the more than 30 years since the final film was released, spawning an animated series, theme park attractions, and a stage musical.

Details

Back to the Future Part II (1989) – Marty McFly’s (Michael J Fox) “Mattel” Hoverboard

Estimate: £70,000 – £140,000

Starting: £35,000

Marty McFly’s (Michael J. Fox) hoverboard from Robert Zemeckis’ sci-fi adventure sequels Back to the Future: Part II and Part III. McFly first obtained his hoverboard from a young girl in the year 2015 to escape from Griff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) and his gang, and continued to use it throughout both films. The hoverboard became McFly’s signature item and remains one of the franchise’s most beloved props.

Details

Batman (1989) – Production-made Batman (Michael Keaton) Chest Emblem

Estimate: £3,000 – £6,000

Starting: £1,500

A production-made Batman (Michael Keaton) emblem from Tim Burton’s superhero film Batman. While fighting crime and defending Gotham City from the depraved Joker (Jack Nicholson), Batman wore the iconic emblem in the centre of his batsuit’s chest. This resin emblem features a raised bat logo painted black against a yellow backing with a raised black edge. The lot exhibits some minor scuffs at the top of the emblem’s raised edge above the bathead. Dimensions: 15 cm x 11.5 cm x 1 cm (6″ x 4 1/2″ x 1/2″)

Details

Battlestar Galactica (T.V. SERIES, 1978) – Pyro Test Viper Model Miniature

Estimate: £8,000 – £16,000

Starting: £4,000

A pyro test Viper model miniature from the production of Battlestar Galactica. Vipers were the human Colonials’ signature starfighters in the protracted conflict against the genocidal mechanical Cylons.

Details

The Black Hole (1979) – Maximilian Maquette

Estimate: £10,000 – £20,000

Starting: £5,000

A maquette of Maximilian from the production of Gary Nelson’s 1979 sci-fi film The Black Hole. The hovering robot Maximilian confronted the crew of the USS Palomino when they boarded the USS Cygnus, before it was ordered to stand down by Dr Hans Reinhardt (Maximilian Schell). Maximilian was designed by Disney Imagineer George McGinnis.

Details

An Adventure in Space and Time (2013) – Silver Dalek

Estimate: £4,000 – £8,000

Starting: £2,000

A Dalek from Terry McDonough’s biographical television drama An Adventure in Space and Time. Made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sci-fi BBC TV series Doctor Who, the film explores the creation of this beloved show and William Hartnell’s (David Bradley) portrayal of the first Doctor. After producer Verity Lambert (Jessica Raine) convinced creator Sydney Newman (Brian Cox) to televise the Dalek story, the series became a huge success.

Details

Labyrinth (1986) – Left Door Knocker Puppet

Estimate: £20,000 – £40,000

Starting: £10,000

A left door knocker puppet from Jim Henson’s musical fantasy film Labyrinth. As Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) and Ludo made their way through the labyrinth, they encountered a set of double doors with talking knockers. The left knocker was hard of hearing thanks to the ring running through his ears, while the right knocker mumbled due to the ring being held in his mouth.

Details

Noel’s House Party (TV SERIES, 1991-1999) – Mr Blobby Costume

Estimate: £2,000 – £4,000

Starting: £1,000

A Mr Blobby costume made for a Danish spin-off of the popular British light entertainment show Noel’s House Party. The costume was made by the BBC’s costume supplier to be used on Greven på Hittegodset, but the show was cancelled after six episodes and the costume was ultimately not used.

Details

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – Staff of Ra Headpiece and Necklace Replicas

Estimate: £1,200 – £2,400

Starting: £600

Staff of Ra headpiece and necklace replicas from Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. The recognisable Staff of Ra headpiece appeared in numerous scenes, including when Commander Toht (Ronald Lacey) burned his hand on its emblem while attacking Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), when Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) spoke with Sallah (John Rhys-Davies), and again when Indy used its headpiece in the Well of Souls to locate the Ark of the Covenant.

Details

Doctor Who – The Doctor’s (David Tennant) Pocket Watch Biodata Module

Estimate: £3,000 – £6,000

Starting: £1,500

The Doctor’s (David Tennant) pocket watch biodata module from BBC sci-fi television series Doctor Who. Used in conjunction with the Chameleon Arch, the watch stored memories and abilities until its case was opened, whereupon these would be returned to its owner. It was first seen in the 2007 episode “Human Nature”, where it stored The Doctor’s essence.

Details

Tron (1982) – Program Helmet

Estimate: £10,000 – £20,000

Starting: £5,000

A program helmet from Steven Lisberger’s Tron. Programs, the user-built electronic beings that inhabited the digital world, wore circuitry-lined outfits, including helmets, throughout the film.

Details

Red Dwarf – Starbug 1 Model Miniature

Estimate: £15,000 – £30,000

Starting: £7,500

This model miniature is made of resin hand-painted green with additional detailing and intentional distress applied to make the craft look well used. The craft resembles an insect, with three bulbous sections, four landing legs, and rocket thrusters on the rear. Decals reading “Starbug 1” are applied to the front and rear sections on each side of the ship, and “1” transfers are applied to the top of the ship’s central compartment and on its fins.

Details

The Nightmare Before Christmas. (1993) – Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) Maquette

Estimate: £8,000 – £16,000

Starting: £4,000

This static resin Jack maquette is hand-painted black and white with light blue rings around Jack’s eyes and matching blue stripes on his signature suit. After production, it was mounted to a wooden display base painted to resemble stone. The maquette exhibits cracking, most notably in the upper part of the legs, as well as paint marks and chips, discolouration on the head, and fragile limbs and fingers. Dimensions: 15.25 cm x 12.75 cm x 45.75 cm (6″ x 5″ x 18″)

Details

The full catalogue of 1,780 items for sale is here.