A scale model of the moon will be filling the Painted Hall in Greenwich for the next couple of months.

This is UK artist Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon, a large scale model of the moon based on NASA photographs of the surface, and is a travelling attraction hovering above people’s heads in venues across the UK.

Mock up of the display (c) ORNC

Visitors can stand beneath the seven metre, to-scale Moon as it hangs in the Baroque Painted Hall. The imagery features minute detail of the lunar surface, taking the viewer right around to the dark side of the moon. The internally-lit installation features a surround sound composition by composer Dan Jones.

You can also expect lots of people to be standing around looking rather odd with their hands above their heads — getting a photo of them appearing to hold the moon.

The Museum of the Moon will be at the Old Royal Naval College until Sunday 5th February 2023.

It’s part of the standard entry to the Painted Hall, and tickets are cheaper if booked online from here.

  • Adult: £12.50
  • Children: Free
  • Concessions: £7.50
  • National Art Pass: £6.75
  • Royal Navy serving personnel: Free
