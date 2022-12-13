Published by By Ian Mansfield food and drink No Comments ↓

Smithfield meat market has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve auction won’t be happening this year.

It’s been a bit of a tradition for this writer for over a decade now to turn up, take photos and head home on the tube train with something gigantic under the arm that he later tries to figure out how to cook. Not this year, but…

The man behind the Christmas Eve auction, Greg Lawrence, is a Smithfield trader and Chairman of their Tenants Association — and he offers a home delivery service, so if you still want to get your turkey, sausages and many other meaty goods from the man himself – go here.

Alternatively, although Smithfield meat market is usually closed at weekends, this year it is opening on Saturday and Sundays for Christmas, and will be open on Christmas Eve, but you need to get there before 7am. However, they’ve told me some traders might be open until 8am on Christmas Eve, and as the market is open to the public, you’re welcome to grab your Christmas lunch from the market traders.

