If you have a hobby you keep fairly private at home, it could become part of a public exhibition this summer.

What aims to be the UK’s largest ever exhibition of the UK’s hobbies, The Hobby Cave has issued a public call out for the public to submit examples of their home crafts to be included in the exhibition.

Thousands of hand-crafted objects loaned by hundreds of people will go on display, with contributions invited from hobbyists such as costume and cosplay makers, crocheters and knitters, wood carvers and model makers, ceramicists, robotics engineers, origami specialists, augmented car enthusiasts and many more.

The Hobby Cave, which has been commissioned by arts organisation Artangel, will celebrate the millions of people across the UK who dedicate their spare time to activities they are passionate about. It will highlight how individuals express their identity, character and creativity through their favourite pastimes.

The inaugural exhibition will open in London this summer, followed by presentations at venues across the UK throughout 2025.

Arbroath

Barnsley

Blackpool

Derby

Inverness

Londonderry

Manchester

St Ives

Sunderland

Swansea

Wolverhampton

The public can submit details about their hobbies here.