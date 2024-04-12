The music group, Vieon recently released a single as an ode to the venerable Intercity 125 train with a ton of retro film footage set to rather soothing electronic music.

It reminds me of how Kraftwerk wrote a hymn to the Trans Europ Express service, which, for a while, ran trains across the mainland, linking far-flung cities in comfort and speed. In the UK of course, the Intercity 125 was the future once, and it still manages to evoke a certain sense that somehow rail travel had a golden age (it didn’t) and that rail travel was so much better in the past (it often wasn’t).

Still, this was one of the last gasps of the transition point from diesel-powered trains that still felt almost alive with their heavy mechanical engines to the electric trains of today that glide almost silently across the rails. Electric is better, but it can at times seem to lack a certain something, as if the character is missing.

The Intercity 125 oozed character, from the design of the locomotives’ fronts to the astonishing comfort and high-speed services that it offered at the time – for those who could afford to travel in first class of course.

In my youth, when allowed to travel to the Lake District, the Intercity 125 was the train to catch, second class of course. But it was still amazing compared to the slam-door trains I used everywhere else.

The annual journey to a holiday away from my parents, with the station departure boards clicking away and the tannoy messages announcing strange exotic sound names such as Crewe, Bedford, Preston, Rugby and Wolverhampton, they were the soundtrack of freedom.

Prepare to be a tiny bit nostalgic.

You can also buy the Vieon ‘Inter-City’ t-shirt from here and other goodies from here.

There’s an extended version of the tune minus the video from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous