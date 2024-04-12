Once a month, it’s possible to go on a guided tour of the City of London’s ancient and impressive Guildhall building.

The Guildhall Great Hall is England’s third largest civic hall, and was constructed in 1411, making it over 600 years old. Having survived both the Great Fire of London and the Blitz, it is the only secular stone structure dating from before 1666 still standing in the City.

It has been the setting for famous state trials, including that of Lady Jane Grey in 1553. The imposing medieval hall has stained glass windows and several monuments to national heroes, including Admiral Lord Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Sir Winston Churchill.

The tours take place monthly on the Thursday of the Common Council meeting – and for 2024, the dates are:

  • 25th April 2024
  • 23rd May 2024
  • 20th June 2024
  • 25th July 2024
  • 12th September 2024
  • 10th October 2024
  • 5th December 2024

After the tour, you can go into the Common Council meeting and watch city democracy in action.

The tours cost £12 and need to be booked in advance from here.

