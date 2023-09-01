Upgrade work that closed parts of the Bakerloo line and the London Overground over the past few weeks has now been completed, Network Rail has confirmed.

Engineers worked between Sunday 23rd July and Friday 25th August to overhaul track, signalling and power supplies for electric trains on a 20-mile stretch of railway and upgrade six stations in north London. The track work will bring improved journey reliability while the weatherproofing and tactile paving at the stations will make travelling safer for passengers.

The five-week closure was also supported by using London Underground equipment, trains, drivers and resources.

The £29 million investment saw some 18,000 new concrete sleepers installed to replace wooden ones dating back to the 1950s. They also upgraded 1km of railway drainage between Harlesden and Stonebridge Park to prevent future flooding and replaced 48km of cabling for signals. There were also upgrades to the power supply for London Underground and London Overground trains.

Away from the tracks, station upgrades included platform resurfacing and roof canopy maintenance.

Harlesden, Kensal Green, Watford High Street, South Kenton, Headstone Lane and North Wembley stations saw a combination of platform resurfacing, canopy renovations, tidying up plants and trees and the installation of tactile paving to improve safety for blind and partially sighted people.

The phased railway closure meant construction teams could carry out multiple complex projects at once which would otherwise have taken years of weekend closures and overnight working.

The latest upgrades follow similar work which took place in December 2022 and February 2023.