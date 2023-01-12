People who use the Bakerloo line or the London Overground in northwest London will need to find alternative routes in February as both lines will be closed for nine days worth of engineering works.

The closure is the second after the lines were closed over Christmas.

During the Christmas closure, Network Rail, which owns the track says that it was able to overhaul track and equipment on a 20-mile stretch of railway and upgrade five stations along the line.

North Wembley, South Kenton, Kenton, Headstone Lane and Carpenders Park saw a combination of roof repairs, canopy renovations, guttering clearance, platform resurfacing and the installation of tactile paving to improve safety for blind and partially sighted people.

On the railway, some 6,000 concrete sleepers were installed in place of wooden ones dating back to the 1950s, while 1.6km of railway drainage was upgraded between Harlesden and Kenton to prevent future flooding.

Ans also 10km of new cabling for signals was installed. Network Rails says that the seven-day closure enabled them to condense 10 years of out of hours work into one week.

A derelict, railway-locked electricity substation in danger of collapse was also demolished.

However, the works are not completed, and between Saturday 11th and Sunday 19th February, the same stretch of railway will be closed for similar essential improvements to remaining stations, track and line side equipment, including 5,000 more sleepers being replaced.

The scale of the work means the Bakerloo line between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone and the London Overground between Euston and Watford Junction will once again be closed.

Over the nine-day closure, passengers affected by the upgrades can complete their journeys by using alternative rail lines, existing or the temporary bus routes, 718, 719 and 720, that were provided during the Christmas closure.

There will also be fewer services running on the rest of the Bakerloo line between Elephant & Castle and Queen’s Park during the closure periods as there will be no access to one of TfL’s depots meaning fewer trains are available.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “We’re really grateful to passengers for their patience while we closed the railway just before Christmas so we could carry out these essential projects.”

“It enabled us to bring sections of track right into the 21st century with new equipment which is much more reliable and robust. We were also able to transform five stations making them cleaner and brighter – I hope people enjoy using them much more as a result. Next month we’ll be returning to carry out even more work to improve the Bakerloo line and London Overground for the future.”