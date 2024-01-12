The Elizabeth line station at Woolwich is to trial a new way of managing the crowds at the escalators from next week, according to a sign in the station.

The station has proven a victim of its own success, and is far busier at rush hours than had been expected, leading to large crowds building up at the bottom of the escalators in the evenings to get up and out of the station.

With three escalators, in the evenings, two are set for exit mode and one for entry, and even that leads to bunching up of crowds at the bottom of the steps to leave the station.

The station was nearly not built, but was added when developer and council funding was found to cover some of the cost. The fact that it’s now very busy shows the value of adding public transport to an area, as while it has reduced traffic at the nearby Woolwich Arsenal station, the decline is less than the rise in passenger numbers on the Elizabeth line. Opening the station has increased public transport use in the area.

Now though, it’s almost straining to cope with demand.

Part of the difficulty is that the station was built on a fairly tight budget so funds were only available for one entrance, which at the time was also thought to be sufficient. As a result, it’s going to be hard to increase station capacity without a major rebuild of the other end of the station to add in a second entrance. That’s theoretically possible as the oversite development that would occupy the second entrance hasn’t been built, but the cost would be substantial and likely not affordable.

An interim idea could be for the Elizabeth line trains to stop a bit further along the platform – there’s space for them to stop one carriage further along, which may help reduce a bit of the crowding at the escalator end of the train.

In the meantime, the Elizabeth line will trial a queuing system for the escalators from Monday 15th January to see if that reduces the bunching up at the bottom of the escalator.