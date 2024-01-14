This week, there’s a chance to look at some objects from the TfL corporate archives, while taking a trip inside the London Cable Car.

Taking place on Monday and Wednesday, the free events will let you see the heritage and record your own oral history about the items, which will then be added to the TfL archive. Each recording session will last 20 minutes and includes a free trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car from North Greenwich, and a hot drink.

Within the Chatty Cabin, the TfL Corporate Archivist will show you an item of TfL memorabilia/archive and start the oral history recording whilst you take in the views from the Cabins.

Your recording will be stored in TfL’s Archives, and they may post about the Event on their social media channels.

Tickets are free from here, and the event takes place on Mon 15th and Wed 17th January.

Each ticket can be used for up to 3 people.

There are also some other “purple week” events taking place, details here.