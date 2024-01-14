This week, there’s a chance to look at some objects from the TfL corporate archives, while taking a trip inside the London Cable Car.

Taking place on Monday and Wednesday, the free events will let you see the heritage and record your own oral history about the items, which will then be added to the TfL archive. Each recording session will last 20 minutes and includes a free trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car from North Greenwich, and a hot drink.

Within the Chatty Cabin, the TfL Corporate Archivist will show you an item of TfL memorabilia/archive and start the oral history recording whilst you take in the views from the Cabins.

Your recording will be stored in TfL’s Archives, and they may post about the Event on their social media channels.

Tickets are free from here, and the event takes place on Mon 15th and Wed 17th January.

Each ticket can be used for up to 3 people.

There are also some other “purple week” events taking place, details here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News