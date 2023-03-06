Westminster Abbey has confirmed that it will have to close for a few weeks to prepare the Collegiate Church for the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Compared to previous Corronations though, it’s a fairly short closure, signifying the rather more modern, and much smaller scale of the King’s Coronation this time.

The Abbey will close to visitors from Tuesday 25th April and will re-open on Monday 8th May. So the Abbey will be closed for just two weeks in order to prepare for the Coronation.

To put the scale of the event into context, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, the Abbey had to be closed for 10 months – from early January to November 1953, for the massive amount of work to fill every spare space with additional seating.

And then remove it all.

Likewise, going back, for the Coronation of King George VI, Westminster Abbey had to be closed from early January through to September 1937. For King George V, the abbey was closed from 1st March to 7th September 1911. They also kept the electric lighting that was added for the Corronation to replace the old gas lighting.

And finally, for Edward VII, the abbey closed from Easter through to August 1902.

So, the closure of the Abbey for King Charles III, of just a couple of weeks to prepare for the ceremony is quite modest in comparison.

The Coronation itself takes place on Saturday 6th May 2023.