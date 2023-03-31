When steam trains returned to the London Underground for the 150th-anniversary celebrations, the trains were hauled by Met 1 loco, and now a OO gauge model of that locomotive has been released.

The release of the model is timed to coincide with the London Underground’s 160th anniversary — which happens to be this year. This year also marks the 125th anniversary of the Met 1 locomotive which was first built in 1898 at the historic Neasden Works in northwest London.

The scale model is being sold by Rapido.

No. 1 is being offered in two preservation era liveries: the livery is carried between 1999 and 2009 and the take on the 1920s Metropolitan livery that it has carried since 2013. Rapido also plans to offer two London Transport liveries, including ‘Met 1’ as No. L44.

Sound-fitted versions are also available.

All ‘Met 1’ models are available to order now and the order book closes on July 3rd 2023. Production will commence shortly after and delivery is expected towards the end of 2023 – with orders being taken from here.

Sales & Marketing Manager Richard Foster said, “As No. 1 was essentially a one-off, it has some unique features and detail differences. Therefore, we’ve just produced No. 1, which has become a bit of an icon. We have discovered that classmate No L48 (formerly Metropolitan No. 81) was close enough in detail to be able to offer that too.”

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager at Transport for London said: “The Tube is a true London icon, connecting people across the capital and transporting tourists and commuters across the city. This new model of ‘Met 1’ brings a model from the Tube’s history back to life for enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy.”

Metropolitan No. 1

No. 1 was built at the Metropolitan Railway’s Neasden works in 1898, apparently from spare parts left over from the construction of Nos. 77 and 78 two years earlier. As such, it became the third of TF Clarke’s ‘E’ class to enter service. On paper, however, it was officially the rebuilt ‘A’ 4-4-0T, which had been scrapped after an accident at Baker Street. Two main batches of ‘Es’ were built: Nos. 77-78 at Neasden in 1896 while Hawthorn Leslie built Nos. 79-82 in 1900/01).

‘Met 1’ worked the opening train on the Uxbridge branch on July 4 1904. As London Transport No. L44, it worked the 50th anniversary train to Uxbridge in 1954. It would work LT’s last steam-hauled passenger train in 1961 before taking a starring role in the Metropolitan Centenary Parade at Neasden on May 23 1963.

It was rather fitting that it would work some of the first ‘Steam on the Met’ specials in the 1990s as well as being the engine of choice to mark significant anniversaries in the 21st Century.