It’s part exhibition and part movie promotion, but there will be a display in central London based on the forthcoming Wes Anderson movie, Asteroid City.

(c) 180 Studios

The exhibition will feature original sets, props, costumes and artwork that capture Anderson’s signature style, visuals and sounds, as well as provide an opportunity to have a meal at the film’s 1950s diner, which will be recreated onsite.

Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

The exhibition opens on Saturday 17th June and runs for three weeks, until Friday 7th July 2023.

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

Adults: £15 | Children(13-18)/Concessions: £9 | Children (<12): Free

The exhibition, Wes Anderson – Asteroid City is at 180 Studios, 180 Strand, London – a short walk from Temple tube station.

The movie will be released in cinemas on 23rd June.

