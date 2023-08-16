Watford Museum will be closing in October for a couple of years as it prepares to move to a new home, as the current building is considered unsuitable to house its growing local history collection.

(c) Watford Museum

Like most local history museums, it tells the story of Watford including Watford at War, Print and Brewing and a display on Watford Football Club – which also includes some Elton John memorabilia.

The museum, which is currently based in a Georgian building near Watford High Street is going to be moving to the other side of the main town centre, into a refurbished Watford Town Hall. The move, which is being supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is part of a wider scheme to revitalise the town centre and bring the museum closer to the main shopping street.

The 1930s Watford Town Hall is now larger than the council needs, so the museum will take up vacated space on the ground and first floors, including the large committee rooms which are decorated in a 1930s style. Apart from making the museum more obvious to visitors, the other reason for the move is that the museum’s current Georgian-era building, built in 1775 cannot be made fully accessible to visitors.

The downside is that the museum’s current location while not obvious to casual visitors is close to Watford High Street station, whereas the replacement venue, while next to the main shopping street, is separated from it by a very busy road — albeit with a pedestrian underpass. Fortunately, there is a plan to improve that and make the underpass approaches more pedestrian-friendly.

Image of the Town Hall and new pedestrian plaza (c) Town Hall Quarter

The current timeline is that the fit-out for the museum inside the Town Hall will start next summer, for the museum to open in the autumn of 2025.

However, that means the museum will close sometime in October 2023 — so if you haven’t seen it in the current building, you have about 6 weeks to visit. The museum is currently open from Thursday to Saturday and is free to visit.

The building is listed, so will be preserved and the council says it will likely be sold.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Museums