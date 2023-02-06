The toilets at Waterloo station are to be revamped and will now include a new gender-neutral facility to improve inclusivity.

The project will involve creating a balanced number of female and male facilities, along with extra baby changing areas and improved access will also be created to make it easier for people with reduced mobility, the elderly and people using pushchairs.

Cem Davis, Network Rail’s London Waterloo station manager confirmed that the refurbishments will start in a couple of weeks time and last until this summer.

While the work is being carried out, alternative toilet facilities will be available at The Sidings – accessed via the staircase by platform 19 and via the lift opposite platform 24 and at the taxi cab road by exit 3 from the station (about the middle of the concourse). To create space for the temporary toilets, some of the cycle storage facilities on Cab Road will temporarily be removed until summer 2023.

Plans are also underway to replace the 100-year-old station roof which looks over the main station concourse, as well as improve customer information systems and add some more stores.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “We’re looking forward to carrying out a wide programme of improvements at Waterloo station to enhance the overall passenger experience, due for completion in spring 2025.

“We know that the station needs some love which is why we want to invest and improve the facilities which passengers regularly use. As well as this, we want to provide a lighter and brighter feel to the main station concourse which is why we’re replacing and reglazing the roof panels.”