All being well, a Sunday morning in late May or early July may see up to 50 hot air balloons drifting over central London.

This is the Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, a now annual event that raises money for the Lord Mayor’s charity, and gives early risers on a Sunday morning a lovely sight of all the balloons silently drifting over sleepy London.

The lift-off is weather dependent and the takeoff point is to be confirmed, and will be around sunrise on the day it takes place.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 regatta was cancelled, and due to weather conditions, the 2021 and 2022 editions could not proceed. So weather permitting, 2023 could be the first in three years.

The following standby Sundays have been confirmed for The 2023 Lord Mayor’s Balloon Regatta.

14th May 2023

21st May 2023

2nd July 2023

Hopefully, they’ll head eastwards over the city, but that’s down to the wind direction on the day. Obviously, they can’t control the wind, so there’s an outside chance they’ll drift a bit more to the south or north than hoped for.

They’ll be on standby with a confirmation usually issued on the Friday afternoon around 4pm before the Sunday that the weather looks favourable, although even then, last-minute changes can scupper lift-off.

