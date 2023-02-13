All being well, a Sunday morning in late May or early July may see up to 50 hot air balloons drifting over central London.
This is the Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, a now annual event that raises money for the Lord Mayor’s charity, and gives early risers on a Sunday morning a lovely sight of all the balloons silently drifting over sleepy London.
The lift-off is weather dependent and the takeoff point is to be confirmed, and will be around sunrise on the day it takes place.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 regatta was cancelled, and due to weather conditions, the 2021 and 2022 editions could not proceed. So weather permitting, 2023 could be the first in three years.
The following standby Sundays have been confirmed for The 2023 Lord Mayor’s Balloon Regatta.
- 14th May 2023
- 21st May 2023
- 2nd July 2023
Hopefully, they’ll head eastwards over the city, but that’s down to the wind direction on the day. Obviously, they can’t control the wind, so there’s an outside chance they’ll drift a bit more to the south or north than hoped for.
They’ll be on standby with a confirmation usually issued on the Friday afternoon around 4pm before the Sunday that the weather looks favourable, although even then, last-minute changes can scupper lift-off.
I’ll keep this page updated as well.
Where did the balloons launched from last time? Do we know if the same place(s) will be used this time?
Just to understand the potential path (e.g. from Northwest or Southwest of Westminster, or starting further east centrally or to the north/south). I’m sure the organisers wouldn’t want too many people attending the launch site(s) as they could be quite busy!
The last time I recall a release was City Airport on 10th September 2017. Battersea Park has been on standby subsequent years since, but was eventually cancelled.
Battersea, Burgess and Shoreditch parks (plus London City Airport) have all been used in the past – the location for this year will be announced closer to the date.