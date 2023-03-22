The Riverside Studios in Hammersmith are hosting a series of Doctor Who TV and a special Quatermass film screening with Julian Glover in attendance over the next few weeks.

The location is apt as the Riverside Studios were used as the main filming location for Doctor Who between 1964 and 1968.

On Saturday 8th April there will be a triple bill of Doctor Who:

‘The Dalek Invasion of Earth’ – Episode 6

‘The Web Planet’ – Episode 6

‘The Chase’ – Episode 6

The screeenings will be followed by a video of highlights from their March Q&A special event with key cast and crew members who were involved in the episodes.

Tickets cost £10 per person and are available from here.

On Wednesday 12th April at 6pm, join Julian Glover and Gyles Brandreth for a screening of Quatermass and the Pit, followed by an “in conversation” and book signing by Julian Glover.

Tickets cost £20 per person and are available from here.

And finally, on Sunday 21st May, there will be screenings of two episodes from the Doctor Who story, The Crusade — and will be joined by actors from the series, Julian Glover, Cleo Sylvestre and Maureen Lane.

Both episodes star William Hartnell as the First Doctor and co-star Julian Glover as Richard the Lionheart.

Tickets cost £13 per person and are available from here.