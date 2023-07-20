For over a century, there has been a factory that employs former military personnel making Remembrance Poppies, and they offer tours of the factory.

They’ve run tours for some years, but there’s now a new visitor centre that shows off the history of the Poppy Factory and how it was set up after WW1 to give work to injured soldiers. The factory is based in Richmond upon Thames and now has 22 Production workers and two special wreath makers, currently making in excess of 124,000 wreaths, 450,000 crosses and symbols and 250 royal and special wreaths.

During the factory tour, visitors are usually given the chance to assemble their own poppy and take it home with them.

The tours are usually limited to organised groups, but they occasionally have tours for the general public, and as interest naturally rises as we approach Armistice Day, they’ve released more dates.

The tours cost £12 per person and can be booked by clicking on the dates below:

Monday 21 August (3pm)

Friday 15 September (12:30pm)

Thursday 28 September (12:30pm)

Thursday 5 October (12:30pm)

Tuesday 10 October (10:30am)

Wednesday 1 November (10:30am)

Friday 10 November (10:30am)

The Poppy Factory is about a 15-minute walk from Richmond station in the town centre.