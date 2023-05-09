After several years of being an occasional event, Power Up, the Science Museum’s festival of vintage gaming is returning, as a permanent feature of the museum.

A large room will be filled with 160 consoles and computers covering five decades of gaming, from Pong to Pacman and Minecraft to Mario. Throw in a dose of Chuckie Egg and some Space Invaders, and it’s a nostalgia fest.

The now permanent installation returns on Thursday 27th July, and it costs just £15 for an annual pass offering unlimited repeat visits. You can also buy a single day pass for £10, but the cost difference is so slight that it’s worth buying the annual pass anyway.

Tickets to Power Up are on sale now from here.