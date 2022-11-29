Due to engineering works on the London Overground over the Christmas period, there’s a rare chance to travel over a bit of railway that the trains don’t usually use.

Over the Christmas break, Network Rail will be refurbishing points near Gospel Oak station and replacing old rails near Hampstead Heath station, as well as putting in new ballast and sleepers which support the rails.

Because of those works, the London Overground trains that usually run between Willesden Junction and Stratford via Camden Road will have to be diverted along the railway that usually runs into Euston station — but at South Hampstead, the trains will divert onto a rarely used link railway track that will let them rejoin the north London line at Camden Road and continue on to Stratford.

It’s the little bit of little used track between Camden Road and South Hampstead station that’ll be in use for the diversion, so a chance for track bashers to tick one off their list, and for the rest of us to travel on a slightly unusual route.

It’s also a chance to pass by the remains of a disused station that used to be at Primrose Hill — look for the tracks diverting just to the west of the Camden Roundhouse and that’s where the island platform for the station used to be.

The diversion will be in use on Wednesday 28th, Thursday 29th and Friday 30th December.

Enjoy!