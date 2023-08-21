There will be a chance to go on one of two guided tours of 10 Downing Street next month, or see inside the building site that’s creating the new London Museum in Smithfield.

10 Downing Street tours

The tours of 10 Downing Street take place on Saturday 16th September 2023, and although not confirmed, based on my own previous visit many years ago, is likely to include the main state rooms on the first floor, and if it’s not in use, maybe the Cabinet Room as well.

There should be time for that essential photo in front of the main door.

In a way, it’s a working building visited by thousands of people each year — and yet also totally inaccessible unless invited in for a very good reason. To go inside then is a rare opportunity to have a feast of anecdotes to last a lifetime and many envious looks from friends.

All winners will be given the option to nominate a plus one to attend.

The ballot is here – you need to log in to your Open House London account (or open an account) for the buttons to be active on the ballot page.

The London Museum

The Museum of London closed last year to prepare to move to a new home in Smithfield, and be renamed as the London Museum. The new museum building is still a building site as they convert the former Victorian meat market into a museum, and they’re offering tours behind the hoardings to see the conversion work that’s taking place.

The tours take place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th September 2023.

There will also be a general open day on Saturday 9th September showing off the plans for the new museum.