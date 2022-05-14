Published by London exhibitions No Comments ↓

The American jewellery maker, Tiffany is bringing over 400 objects from the House’s archives to the Saatchi Gallery for a few weeks this summer.

The free exhibition will take visitors on a journey through everything from archival jewellery designs, Tiffany’s window displays and its recently acquired Empire Diamond of over 80 carats, to items of popular culture such as the original script from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

A visual chronicle of the storied jeweller since its founding in New York City in 1837, each of the exhibition’s seven chapters will explore separate themes that are central to Tiffany’s brand identity, heritage, and creative influence.

The exhibition will open on Friday 10th June and runs for a couple of months, until Friday 19th August, open Wed-Sun 10am to 6pm. They recommend that the average visit will last around 90 minutes.

Entry is free, and they say that pre-booking is recommended. However, prebooking is only possible via the Tiffany exhibition smartphone app, which can be a bit of a restriction.

An accompanying exhibition catalogue will be available in the exhibition’s gift shop, as well as at Tiffany’s Old Bond Street store when the exhibition opens.

