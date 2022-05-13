An exhibition about the life of the England football team captain, Harry Kane will be opening at the Museum of London next week.

The exhibition will include rarely seen personal items, family photos and objects to document Harry’s career so far: from his first club, to winning golden boot awards and being named England captain.

Kane grew up in Chingford, East London and lived just 15 minutes away from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in north London. He began his football journey at the age of six, playing with local London youth clubs Ridgeway Rovers and Gladstone Rangers. The display captures Kane’s early years as a football fan and aspiring player, following him to play for three London clubs- Leyton Orient, Millwall and Tottenham Hotspur- through to his international career as captain of a history-making England side.

Alongside personal items, the display will include a changing room space where visitors can listen to Kane’s pre-match playlist. There will be an interactive area where visitors can learn more about who has inspired Harry and share their own hopes and dreams.

Harry Kane, said: “The Museum of London got in touch and wanted a Londoner to inspire young children to be their best so I am delighted to have all my memorabilia on show, with trophies, shirts, golden boots and some personal pieces which haven’t been seen publicly before.”

The exhibition, Harry Kane: I want to play football is at the Museum of London from 21st May 2022 until the museum closes in December 2022.