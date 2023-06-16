One of the world’s most popular musicals is back touring theatres across the UK and is showing at the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road.

This time even grittier and more glamorous than before! After a moonlit summer romance between leather-clad greaser Danny and goodie-two-shoes Sandy, the holidays come to an end and so does their love affair. Until the pair are expectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

Grease the Musical will be at the Dominion Theatre until the end of October, but there is an offer on tickets for performances up to the end of August.

For Monday to Thursday shows, tickets are starting from just £17.50 – but there’s an offer on the closer seats.

£45 seats are now just £27.50 and £63 seats are just £35 each.;

For the offer prices, tickets need to be booked from here.

Grease performance schedule

Louise Redknapp will be performing the role of Teen Angel from: 2 June – 29 July (excluding Monday performances)

Jason Donovan will be performing the role of Teen Angel on: 14 – 18 August, 23 – 26 August, 29 August – 15 September, 18 – 21 September, 25 September – 9 October, 11 October, 19 – 20 October, 23 – 28 October (24 October evening performance only)

Peter Andre will be performing the role of Vince Fontaine (alongside Jason Donovan as Teen Angel) on: 29 August – 2 September, 11 – 15 September, 18 – 21 September and 19 October

Peter Andre will then be performing the role of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine on: 16 September, 22 September and 16 October – 18 October