Prom season is starting again and it’s time to enter the ballot to get tickets to attend the Last Night of the Proms. Due to the intense popularity of the evening, the tickets are allocated in two separate ballots.

The five concerts ballot

The largest ballot is reserved for people who attend the Proms – which is perfectly understandable – and if you buy tickets to at least five performances, then you can opt into the ballot, which is for about 3,700 seats.

Just remember to tick the necessary box when buying tickets — there’s a preview of the 2022 Proms on the Royal Albert Hall’s website, and most of the tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday 21st May 2022, although weekend and season passes are on sale earlier.

The Five-Concert Ballot closes at midnight on Thursday 9th June and successful applicants will be informed by Friday 17th June.

If you attend at least five proms and are unlucky in the ballot, a limited number of Last Night standing tickets are reserved for Prommers who have attended five or more concerts (in the Promming areas of the Hall). They are eligible to purchase one ticket each for the Last Night on presentation of their used E-tickets. Tickets will be available to purchase from the Box Office at Door 12. A limited number will be released at 9am on Tuesday 19th July, 9am on Monday 22nd August and 9am on Monday 5th September.

For the general public

The other option though is for the Open Ballot, which reserves 100 Centre Stalls seats (£95 each) and 100 Front Circle seats (£65 each) for anyone to apply for.

There is an application form to fill in here – and just as in the main ballot, you are limited to 2 tickets per household. Completed forms should be filled in by Thursday 7th July and successful applicants will be contacted by Thursday 14th July.

Unsold tickets / returns

Any remaining tickets for the Last Night will go on sale at 9am on Friday 15 July 2022 by phone or online only.

Only one application (for a maximum of two tickets) can be made per household.

There is exceptionally high demand for Last Night tickets, but returns occasionally become available.