A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground: Track inspector hit by Tube near Chalfont and Latimer BBC News

A council estate is facing five months of sleepless nights after tube bosses announced a programme of works. Camden New Journal

Over the Easter weekend, Northern line trains made their first test trips through Bank tube station’s new southbound platform. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The Purple Elephant in the Room: Crossrail’s Opening Date London Reconnections

Before the new Elizabeth line opens to the public, there are a series of virtual tours being offered by the London Transport Museum ianVisits

When is Crossrail going to open? Building reveals what we know about the rail project’s delay Building (£)

Mainline / Overground

Battle to save direct Lancaster to London trains Lancaster Guardian

HS2 chiefs have sparked fury by preparing to ditch promises to remove construction debris from Euston by rail – meaning an extra 26,000 HGV trips over two years, Standard

Toilet roll lorry crashes into low railway bridge in London Daily Mail

Strikes will not undermine industry reform programme, says Hendy Railway Gazette (£)

Passenger flow technology to be installed at HS1 stations RailTech

Tens of thousands of rail workers have been told they “should have probably worked harder at school” after missing out on a pay rise. The Telegraph (£)

DLR

Greenwich’s Conservatives have promised to press for a Docklands Light Railway link to Kidbrooke and Eltham using the Silvertown Tunnel as part of their manifesto for next week’s council elections. 853

Miscellaneous

We must build homes on station car parks in ‘two cities’ London, says housing campaigner OnLondon

‘Horror movie’ machete attack caused ‘panic’ on London Underground train, court told Sky News

Railway historian Tim Dunn once again teams up with the LT Museum’s Siddy Holloway to explore the history of the London Underground in their second series for Yesterday TV. ianVisits

And finally: Why hasn’t London’s HFSS advertising ban on transport cut calorie intake from sugary drinks? Beverage Daily

The image above is from April 2019: It’s the 40th anniversary of the Jubilee line opening