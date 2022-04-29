A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Underground: Track inspector hit by Tube near Chalfont and Latimer BBC News
A council estate is facing five months of sleepless nights after tube bosses announced a programme of works. Camden New Journal
Over the Easter weekend, Northern line trains made their first test trips through Bank tube station’s new southbound platform. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
The Purple Elephant in the Room: Crossrail’s Opening Date London Reconnections
Before the new Elizabeth line opens to the public, there are a series of virtual tours being offered by the London Transport Museum ianVisits
When is Crossrail going to open? Building reveals what we know about the rail project’s delay Building (£)
Mainline / Overground
Battle to save direct Lancaster to London trains Lancaster Guardian
HS2 chiefs have sparked fury by preparing to ditch promises to remove construction debris from Euston by rail – meaning an extra 26,000 HGV trips over two years, Standard
Toilet roll lorry crashes into low railway bridge in London Daily Mail
Strikes will not undermine industry reform programme, says Hendy Railway Gazette (£)
Passenger flow technology to be installed at HS1 stations RailTech
Tens of thousands of rail workers have been told they “should have probably worked harder at school” after missing out on a pay rise. The Telegraph (£)
DLR
Greenwich’s Conservatives have promised to press for a Docklands Light Railway link to Kidbrooke and Eltham using the Silvertown Tunnel as part of their manifesto for next week’s council elections. 853
Miscellaneous
We must build homes on station car parks in ‘two cities’ London, says housing campaigner OnLondon
‘Horror movie’ machete attack caused ‘panic’ on London Underground train, court told Sky News
Railway historian Tim Dunn once again teams up with the LT Museum’s Siddy Holloway to explore the history of the London Underground in their second series for Yesterday TV. ianVisits
And finally: Why hasn’t London’s HFSS advertising ban on transport cut calorie intake from sugary drinks? Beverage Daily
—
The image above is from April 2019: It’s the 40th anniversary of the Jubilee line opening
HFSS advertising rules should be extended to include drinks sweetened with sweetening chemicals (saccharine, aspartame etc.). There is research that shows consumption of these can also lead to obesity even though the drink is low calorie.
Butter, quality oils (and maybe cholesterol reducing spreads etc.) should be permitted as the evidence shows these don’t have a significant obesity impact (unlike more processed products)